Road closures: three for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.