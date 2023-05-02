Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: three for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A27, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

    A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.