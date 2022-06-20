Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hollingbury to Devils Dyke, lane closures for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.