Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham, lane closures for maintenance works.