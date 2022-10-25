Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.