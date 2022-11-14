Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A26, from 8pm November 25 to 4am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Downs Way to The Lay, traffic signals for drainage works.