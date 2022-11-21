Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A26, from 8pm November 25 to 4am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Downs Way to The Lay, traffic signals for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Devils Dyke, carriageway closure for bridge joint works.