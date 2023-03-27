Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

