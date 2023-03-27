Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
10 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
5 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Road closures: two for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

    A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

    A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.