Six more deaths recorded in Brighton and Hove

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Brighton and Hove.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 586 people had died in the area by May 4 – up from 580 on the week before.
They were among 28,110 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 18 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 191,377 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4.