Sussex Partnership Trust cares for 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 31.