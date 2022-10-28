Sussex Partnership Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39%.