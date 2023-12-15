BREAKING

Sussex Partnership Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 10 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 8.