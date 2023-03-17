Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Partnership Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT
File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on March 8, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 13.