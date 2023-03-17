Sussex Partnership Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on March 8, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.