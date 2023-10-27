Sussex Partnership Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 22 was down from 21 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 20.