Sussex Partnership Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 80% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.

Across England there were 7,363 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 54% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 48%.