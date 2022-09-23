Sussex Partnership Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on September 14.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.