Sussex Partnership Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

There were seven beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

