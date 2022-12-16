Sussex Partnership Trust cares for nine Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has ​increased by 23%​.