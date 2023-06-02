Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Sussex Partnership Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 31 was up from five on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 29.