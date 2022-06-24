Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was down from two on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sussex Partnership Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership Trust in the week to June 19.