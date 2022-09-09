Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on Aug-31.

The number of beds at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 90% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.