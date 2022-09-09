Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:00 am

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on Aug-31.

The number of beds at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 90% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

    Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.

    The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-05.