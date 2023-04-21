Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on April 12.

There were eight beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.

