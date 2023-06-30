NationalWorldTV
Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 26% in the last week.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 23.

    Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.