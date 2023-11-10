Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from two on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.