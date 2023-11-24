Sussex Partnership Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,452 people in hospital with Covid as of November 19.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 17.