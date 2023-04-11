Sussex Partnership Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

