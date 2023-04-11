Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
12 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
37 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
57 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Sussex Partnership Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3.