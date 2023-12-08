Sussex Partnership Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 3 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 1.