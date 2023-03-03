Sussex Partnership Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from 16 on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.

