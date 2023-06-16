Sussex Partnership Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 9.
Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.