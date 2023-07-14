Sussex Partnership Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was up from four on the same day the previous week.

Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.