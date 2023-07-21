Sussex Partnership Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

Most Popular

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.