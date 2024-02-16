Sussex Partnership Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 9.