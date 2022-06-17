Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:57 am
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 7.

There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,722 people in hospital with Covid as of June 14, with 130 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 12.