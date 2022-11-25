Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of beds at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 85% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.

Most Popular

Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.