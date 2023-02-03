Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.