Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were nine beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.