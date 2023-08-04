Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 34% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 28.