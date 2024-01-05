BREAKING

Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 31 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,114 people in hospital with Covid as of December 31.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 71% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 29.