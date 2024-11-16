Two areas of Sussex named among the best staycation destinations for UK holidaymakers this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two areas of Sussex have been named among the best staycation destinations for UK holidaymakers this autumn, according to a new study.

According to recent data, 73% of adults are now more likely to opt for ‘staycations’ in the UK instead of a holiday abroad over the next year. But which staycation destination is the best for UK holidaymakers this autumn?

To find out, credit card brand Aqua discovered the best UK destinations for a staycation, analysing metrics like the cost of accommodation, monthly Google searches, average rainfall and the average temperature in each location.

Eastbourne is the fifth-best place in the UK for an autumnal staycation – with Brighton just behind in seventh.

Eastbourne reaches around 53,000 Google searches per month, and travellers can save their pennies with an average weekend stay for two adults costing just £96.

Brighton, meanwhile, reaches around 53,000 Google searches per month and an average weekend stay for two adults costs £98.

Liverpool is the best place in the UK for an autumnal staycation, with an average accommodation rate of £99 for a two-night stay

When it comes to the staycations that are the most budget-friendly, Torquay tops the list, with a weekend getaway costing just £74 for two.

With attractions such as Babbacombe Model Village and Cockington Country Park, it's an ideal, cost-friendly staycation spot.

Alongside identifying the most affordable locations, the research also examined which destinations are the most popular online.

London emerged as the UK's top viral staycation hotspot, boasting over 165 million Instagram posts tagged '#london’.

Additionally, the city attracts 359,000 monthly Google searches, making it the second-most searched destination overall.

If having a mix of adventure and relaxation is an important factor when choosing a staycation location, the UK’s top ‘hidden-gem’, Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, will make an ideal destination.

This village has just 2,400 monthly searches and 107,859 Instagram posts.

Sharvan Selvam, commercial director at Aqua, said: “When budgeting for a holiday, it’s worth trying to start saving up as early as possible.

“This will allow you to make smaller, more regular contributions that accumulate over time and won’t make too much of an impact on your monthly finances.

“A top tip: it’s a good idea to have an emergency fund in place before your holiday. If anything goes wrong, you know you have a pot of money to help cover the cost of emergencies or extra expenses. That way you can enjoy your holiday with peace of mind.”

“A credit card can also be a helpful tool to have while on holiday. Your credit card can help you in an emergency, and if you pay off your balance on time and stay within your credit limit, it can help you work towards building your credit score.”