Two more deaths recorded in Brighton and Hove

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Brighton and Hove.
A total of 512 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 21 (Tuesday) – up from 510 on Monday.
They were among 23,157 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Brighton and Hove.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,355 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 21 (Tuesday) – up from 156,250 on Monday.