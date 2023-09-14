More than 150,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust in July, figures show.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

The shadow health secretary has branded the Prime Minister "inaction man" over rising waiting lists.

NHS England figures show 152,129 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust at the end of July – up from 145,312 in June, and 114,280 in July 2022.

Of those, 15,129 (10%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust was 20 weeks at the end of July – the same as in June.

Nationally, 7.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of July.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said patients were waiting an "unacceptably long" time.

He added: "On the NHS, Rishi Sunak is Inaction Man, refusing to meet with doctors to end NHS strikes and adding to the Conservatives’ NHS backlog, leaving patients waiting for months on end in pain and agony."

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in July – the same as in June.

At University Hospitals Sussex Trust, 22,447 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 6,272 (28%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show cancer patients at University Hospitals Sussex Trust are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 57% of patients urgently referred by the NHS who received cancer treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust in July began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was up from 51% in June, but down from 58% in July 2022.

Professor Pat Price, of the CatchUpWithCancer campaign, said the cancer figures show "we are still massively short in hitting the Government’s target of no more than 85% of cancer patients waiting more than 62 days between urgent GP referral and their first treatment."

"Today’s figures reveal that nearly 40% of cancer patients are missing their life-saving cancer treatment: this is over double the Government’s own target," she added.

The Prime Minister told the BBC on Thursday ongoing strikes by NHS staff were threatening his target of cutting waiting lists in 2023, acknowledging his promise could be missed.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England’s national clinical director for urgent and emergency care echoed Mr Sunak's comments on the impact of industrial action.