University Hospitals Sussex Trust: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in November

More than 100,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust in November, figures show.

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward, as thousands of stroke patients who could benefit from a "miracle treatment" that pulls them back from "near death" are being denied access to it, a charity has warned.

More than 100,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust in November, figures show.

It comes as the King's Trust health charity said it will be a challenge to meet the Government's latest pledge to reduce waiting lists by the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England figures show 122,167 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust at the end of November – up from 120,481 in October, and 103,985 in November 2021.

Most Popular

Of those, 8,680 (7%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust was 17 weeks at the end of November – up from 16 weeks in October.

Nationally, 6.9 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King’s Fund, said there was “no shying away from the reality that the NHS is deep in crisis”.

Ms Anandaciva added: “While there are huge delays in admitting patients, there are also serious issues in discharging patients – with over 13,000 people stuck in hospital despite being medically fit to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile, the waiting list for planned hospital care remains stubbornly over 7 million and cancer services are also under pressure, which underlines the challenge in meeting the Government’s latest pledge to reduce waiting lists by the end of 2023.”

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in November – a rise on 1.5 million in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At University Hospitals Sussex Trust, 19,533 patients were waiting for one of 12 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 5,326 (27%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said the figures “paint an extremely troubling picture for people affected by cancer”, adding: “The last time all targets for cancer waiting times were met was as far back as 2015, and the number of people waiting for diagnosis and treatment remains unacceptably high.

“It can be easy to get lost in statistics – but each one of those numbers represents someone’s child, parent, partner, sibling or friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other figures show cancer patients at University Hospitals Sussex Trust are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But NHS England data shows just 56% of patients urgently referred by the NHS who received cancer treatment at University Hospitals Sussex Trust in November began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was down from both 58% in October, and 60% in November 2021 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad