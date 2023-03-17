University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 101 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 101 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was down from 112 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 88.
Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.
The figures also show that 43 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 13. This was down from 75 in the previous seven days.