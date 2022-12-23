University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 125 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 125 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 87 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 41.

Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.