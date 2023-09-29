University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 15 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 15 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 15 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 24 was down from 27 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 22.