University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was up from 17 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

    The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 9.

    Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.