University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 25 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 25 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 25 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was down from 29 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 26% in the last week.

Most Popular

The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 23.