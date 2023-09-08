University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 27 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 27 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was down from 39 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-01.