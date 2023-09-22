University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 27 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

BREAKING
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 27 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 17 was up from 23 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid as of September 17.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 18% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 15.