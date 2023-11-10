University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 36 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 36 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from 39 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.