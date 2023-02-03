University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 39 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 39 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 79% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 188.
Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that 29 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 30. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.